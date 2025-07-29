NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) with a beta value of 0.62 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On Monday, NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE) opened lower -0.71% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $71.85. Price fluctuations for NEE have ranged from $61.72 to $86.10 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Utilities Sector giant was 11.69%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 7.15% at the time writing. With a float of $2.06 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.06 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 16800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 45.39%, operating margin of 30.75%, and the pretax margin is 15.31%.

NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of NextEra Energy Inc is 0.09%, while institutional ownership is 83.02%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 28 ’25, was worth 538,800. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 22 ’25, when Company’s Treasurer and Asst. Secretary sold 2,177 for $77.50, making the entire transaction worth $168,718. This insider now owns 27,662 shares in total.

NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.15% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.23% during the next five years compared to 11.69% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for NextEra Energy Inc (NEE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.45. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 39.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.87, a number that is poised to hit 0.99 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Looking closely at NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE), its last 5-days average volume was 11.53 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 12.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.05%.

During the past 100 days, NextEra Energy Inc’s (NEE) raw stochastic average was set at 57.47%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.71 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.92 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $72.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $72.50. However, in the short run, NextEra Energy Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $72.10. Second resistance stands at $72.87. The third major resistance level sits at $73.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $70.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $70.21. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $69.44.

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE) Key Stats

There are currently 2,059,292K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 146.91 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 24,753 M according to its annual income of 6,946 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,247 M and its income totaled 833,000 K.