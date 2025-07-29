Niagen Bioscience Inc (NAGE)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On Monday, Niagen Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: NAGE) was 3.97% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $9.32. A 52-week range for NAGE has been $2.53 – $14.69.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 25.10%. With a float of $49.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.43 million.

In an organization with 104 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 62.51%, operating margin of 12.26%, and the pretax margin is 13.51%.

Niagen Bioscience Inc (NAGE) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Niagen Bioscience Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Niagen Bioscience Inc is 36.77%, while institutional ownership is 31.87%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07 ’25, was worth 2,146. In this transaction SVP, General Counsel of this company bought 273 shares at a rate of $7.86, taking the stock ownership to the 2,251 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13 ’24, when Company’s Director sold 37,161 for $6.19, making the entire transaction worth $229,956. This insider now owns 244,179 shares in total.

Niagen Bioscience Inc (NAGE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Niagen Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: NAGE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Niagen Bioscience Inc (NAGE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.12. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 39.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.17, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Niagen Bioscience Inc (NAGE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.27 million. That was better than the volume of 0.91 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.58%.

During the past 100 days, Niagen Bioscience Inc’s (NAGE) raw stochastic average was set at 46.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.56 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.55 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.66. However, in the short run, Niagen Bioscience Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.96. Second resistance stands at $10.23. The third major resistance level sits at $10.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.12. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.85.

Niagen Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: NAGE) Key Stats

There are 78,770K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 763.28 million. As of now, sales total 99,600 K while income totals 8,550 K. Its latest quarter income was 30,480 K while its last quarter net income were 5,060 K.