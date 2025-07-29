NICE Ltd ADR (NICE) soared 4.89 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

NICE Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: NICE) kicked off on Monday, up 4.89% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $162.42. Over the past 52 weeks, NICE has traded in a range of $137.19-$200.65.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 17.69%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 11.20%. With a float of $63.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.25 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 8726 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 66.9%, operating margin of 20.63%, and the pretax margin is 22.82%.

NICE Ltd ADR (NICE) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of NICE Ltd ADR is 0.00%, while institutional ownership is 58.96%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 01 ’25, was worth 585,273. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 16 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 1,000 for $169.98, making the entire transaction worth $169,982.

NICE Ltd ADR (NICE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.12% during the next five years compared to 17.69% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NICE Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: NICE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at NICE Ltd ADR’s (NICE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.17, a number that is poised to hit 2.99 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NICE Ltd ADR (NICE)

The latest stats from [NICE Ltd ADR, NICE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.61 million was superior to 0.53 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.09%.

During the past 100 days, NICE Ltd ADR’s (NICE) raw stochastic average was set at 75.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 4.27 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 4.46 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $165.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $166.13. Now, the first resistance to watch is $174.71. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $179.05. The third major resistance level sits at $183.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $166.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $162.27. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $157.93.

NICE Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: NICE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.78 billion has total of 63,250K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,735 M in contrast with the sum of 442,590 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 700,190 K and last quarter income was 129,290 K.