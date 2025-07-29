NIO Inc ADR (NIO) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 9,005 M

A new trading day began on Monday, with NIO Inc ADR (NYSE: NIO) stock price down -1.83% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $4.92. NIO’s price has ranged from $3.02 to $7.71 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 0.91%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 21.96%. With a float of $1.94 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.94 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 45635 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 10.2%, operating margin of -33.74%, and the pretax margin is -35.36%.

NIO Inc ADR (NIO) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of NIO Inc ADR is 0.03%, while institutional ownership is 11.65%.

NIO Inc ADR (NIO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.96% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 34.50% during the next five years compared to 0.91% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NIO Inc ADR (NYSE: NIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are NIO Inc ADR’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.69. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.63, a number that is poised to hit -0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NIO Inc ADR (NIO)

The latest stats from [NIO Inc ADR, NIO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 81.53 million was superior to 50.74 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.00%.

During the past 100 days, NIO Inc ADR’s (NIO) raw stochastic average was set at 73.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.26 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.18 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.33. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.95. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.08. The third major resistance level sits at $5.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.70. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.57.

NIO Inc ADR (NYSE: NIO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 9.38 billion, the company has a total of 2,087,169K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 9,005 M while annual income is -3,056 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,658 M while its latest quarter income was -929,700 K.