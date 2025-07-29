NKTR (Nektar Therapeutics) dropped -5.40 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on Monday, with Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) stock price down -5.40% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $25.0. NKTR’s price has ranged from $6.48 to $37.38 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 25.49%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -27.94%. With a float of $16.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.30 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 61 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 74.61%, operating margin of -131.01%, and the pretax margin is -147.55%.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Nektar Therapeutics is 2.55%, while institutional ownership is 58.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19 ’25, was worth 7,177. In this transaction Chief R&D Officer of this company sold 10,712 shares at a rate of $0.67, taking the stock ownership to the 305,892 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19 ’25, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 9,996 for $0.67, making the entire transaction worth $6,697. This insider now owns 314,296 shares in total.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.94% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -18.16% during the next five years compared to 25.49% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Nektar Therapeutics’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.24. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -9.53, a number that is poised to hit -3.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -12.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.88 million, its volume of 0.67 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.97%.

During the past 100 days, Nektar Therapeutics’s (NKTR) raw stochastic average was set at 55.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.01 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.62 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.88. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $24.93 in the near term. At $26.22, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $26.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.22. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $20.93.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 409.17 million, the company has a total of 12,407K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 98,430 K while annual income is -118,960 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 10,460 K while its latest quarter income was -50,880 K.