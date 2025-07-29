No matter how cynical the overall market is AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) performance over the last week is recorded -4.47%

AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ABCL) on Monday, plunged -3.72% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $5.11. Within the past 52 weeks, ABCL’s price has moved between $1.89 and $5.82.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -107.74% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -7.65%. With a float of $223.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $298.36 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 596 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -474.21%, operating margin of -1579.18%, and the pretax margin is -911.24%.

AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of AbCellera Biologics Inc is 24.97%, while institutional ownership is 41.09%.

AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.65% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.67% during the next five years compared to -107.74% drop over the previous five years of trading.

AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ABCL) Trading Performance Indicators

AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 10.15 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 63.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ABCL) saw its 5-day average volume 5.42 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 5.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.80%.

During the past 100 days, AbCellera Biologics Inc’s (ABCL) raw stochastic average was set at 77.10%, which indicates a significant increase from 53.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.41 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.21 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.87. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.11 in the near term. At $5.29, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.70. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.52.

AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ABCL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.47 billion based on 298,424K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 28,830 K and income totals -162,860 K. The company made 4,240 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -45,620 K in sales during its previous quarter.