No matter how cynical the overall market is Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) performance over the last week is recorded 27.11%

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) kicked off on Monday, down -3.82% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $21.74. Over the past 52 weeks, AEHR has traded in a range of $6.27-$23.00.

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -1.55% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -24.44%. With a float of $27.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.88 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 115 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 40.59%, operating margin of -8.16%, and the pretax margin is -7.28%.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. The insider ownership of Aehr Test Systems is 7.26%, while institutional ownership is 65.16%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 25 ’25, was worth 107,502. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $21.50, taking the stock ownership to the 7,665 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 25 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 5,000 for $21.32, making the entire transaction worth $106,600.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.44% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 52.31% during the next five years compared to -1.55% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Aehr Test Systems’s (AEHR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.99. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.13, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) saw its 5-day average volume 2.7 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.02%.

During the past 100 days, Aehr Test Systems’s (AEHR) raw stochastic average was set at 87.51%, which indicates a significant increase from 80.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.47 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.77 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.79. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $22.06 in the near term. At $23.20, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $23.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.48. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.34.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 622.52 million has total of 29,771K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 58,970 K in contrast with the sum of -3,910 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 14,090 K and last quarter income was -2,900 K.