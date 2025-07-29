No matter how cynical the overall market is Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX) performance over the last week is recorded -1.07%

On Monday, Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE: AMPX) was 1.10% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $8.2. A 52-week range for AMPX has been $0.61 – $9.09.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales slided by -56.97%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 32.38%. With a float of $86.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $120.55 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 86 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -51.81%, operating margin of -140.29%, and the pretax margin is -135.8%.

Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Amprius Technologies Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Amprius Technologies Inc is 28.58%, while institutional ownership is 17.41%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 21 ’25, was worth 49,530. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 20,366 shares at a rate of $2.43, taking the stock ownership to the 866,134 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 21 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 27,595 for $2.43, making the entire transaction worth $67,111. This insider now owns 1,033,665 shares in total.

Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.38% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 55.37% during the next five years compared to -56.97% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE: AMPX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.45. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 30.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.41, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX)

The latest stats from [Amprius Technologies Inc, AMPX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 8.07 million was superior to 4.73 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.85%.

During the past 100 days, Amprius Technologies Inc’s (AMPX) raw stochastic average was set at 89.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 78.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.68 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.32 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.94. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.63. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.96. The third major resistance level sits at $9.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.65. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.32.

Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE: AMPX) Key Stats

There are 117,927K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 999.33 million. As of now, sales total 24,170 K while income totals -44,670 K. Its latest quarter income was 11,280 K while its last quarter net income were -9,370 K.