No matter how cynical the overall market is Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE) performance over the last week is recorded 0.00%

Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ: ARBE) kicked off on Monday, down -3.21% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.56. Over the past 52 weeks, ARBE has traded in a range of $0.85-$5.09.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 38.80%. With a float of $75.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $105.16 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 144 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -121.76%, operating margin of -7489.87%, and the pretax margin is -7501.34%.

Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Arbe Robotics Ltd is 28.36%, while institutional ownership is 23.55%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09 ’25, was worth 198,109. Before that another transaction happened on May 16 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner proposed sale 100,000 for $1.70, making the entire transaction worth $170,240.

Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ: ARBE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Arbe Robotics Ltd’s (ARBE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.63. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 237.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE)

The latest stats from [Arbe Robotics Ltd, ARBE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.42 million was inferior to 5.41 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.77%.

During the past 100 days, Arbe Robotics Ltd’s (ARBE) raw stochastic average was set at 60.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0911 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.1029 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6180, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7915. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.5733. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.6367. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6733. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4733, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4367. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3733.

Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ: ARBE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 158.80 million has total of 105,279K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 770 K in contrast with the sum of -49,320 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 40 K and last quarter income was -13,820 K.