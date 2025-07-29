No matter how cynical the overall market is AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) performance over the last week is recorded -4.32%

On Monday, AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ: ASTS) opened lower -0.21% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $54.33. Price fluctuations for ASTS have ranged from $16.89 to $60.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has dropped its sales by -80.92% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 55.78% at the time writing. With a float of $183.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $236.92 million.

In an organization with 578 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -486.8%, operating margin of -5397.45%, and the pretax margin is -11841.09%.

AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of AST SpaceMobile Inc is 25.98%, while institutional ownership is 33.27%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16 ’25, was worth 418,400. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $41.84, taking the stock ownership to the 305,667 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 16 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 10,000 for $41.84, making the entire transaction worth $418,433.

AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 55.78% per share during the next fiscal year.

AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ: ASTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 10.62. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3945.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.00, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 13.26 million. That was better than the volume of 12.27 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.53%.

During the past 100 days, AST SpaceMobile Inc’s (ASTS) raw stochastic average was set at 84.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 63.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.85 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 2.64 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $40.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.69. However, in the short run, AST SpaceMobile Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $55.36. Second resistance stands at $56.50. The third major resistance level sits at $57.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $52.36. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $51.22.

AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ: ASTS) Key Stats

There are currently 316,492K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 18.31 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,420 K according to its annual income of -300,080 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 720 K and its income totaled -45,710 K.