No matter how cynical the overall market is, Astera Labs Inc (ALAB) performance over the last week is recorded 1.77%

On Monday, Astera Labs Inc (NASDAQ: ALAB) was 1.49% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $122.23. A 52-week range for ALAB has been $36.22 – $147.39.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 60.69%. With a float of $125.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $164.91 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 440 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 75.76%, operating margin of -4.45%, and the pretax margin is 4.15%.

Astera Labs Inc (ALAB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Astera Labs Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Astera Labs Inc is 24.20%, while institutional ownership is 60.68%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 21 ’25, was worth 1,471,749. In this transaction Director of this company sold 13,259 shares at a rate of $111.00, taking the stock ownership to the 1,874,498 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 21 ’25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 76,258 for $112.72, making the entire transaction worth $8,596,069. This insider now owns 475,421 shares in total.

Astera Labs Inc (ALAB) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 60.69% per share during the next fiscal year.

Astera Labs Inc (NASDAQ: ALAB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Astera Labs Inc (ALAB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 13.26. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 41.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 189.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Astera Labs Inc (ALAB)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.75 million, its volume of 4.92 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.25%.

During the past 100 days, Astera Labs Inc’s (ALAB) raw stochastic average was set at 93.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 7.27 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 5.13 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $96.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $90.72. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $128.45 in the near term. At $132.84, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $136.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $120.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $117.36. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $112.97.

Astera Labs Inc (NASDAQ: ALAB) Key Stats

There are 164,917K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 20.46 billion. As of now, sales total 396,290 K while income totals -83,420 K. Its latest quarter income was 159,440 K while its last quarter net income were 31,820 K.