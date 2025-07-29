No matter how cynical the overall market is, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) performance over the last week is recorded 1.76%

On Monday, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) opened lower -1.90% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $48.43. Price fluctuations for BMY have ranged from $44.00 to $63.33 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 442.47% at the time writing. With a float of $2.03 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.04 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 34100 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 65.99%, operating margin of 18.45%, and the pretax margin is 12.82%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – General industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co is 0.08%, while institutional ownership is 81.65%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09 ’25, was worth 3,702. In this transaction President, RayzeBio Org. of this company sold 97 shares at a rate of $38.01, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 25 ’25, when Company’s EVP,Chief Med.Offr.,Drug Dev. bought 4,250 for $47.58, making the entire transaction worth $202,215. This insider now owns 83,513 shares in total.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 442.47% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.17. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.66, a number that is poised to hit 1.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 13.31 million, its volume of 9.33 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.53%.

During the past 100 days, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co’s (BMY) raw stochastic average was set at 18.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.11 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.37 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $53.76. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $48.20 in the near term. At $48.89, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $49.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.64. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $45.95.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) Key Stats

There are currently 2,035,081K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 96.69 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 48,300 M according to its annual income of -8,948 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 11,201 M and its income totaled 2,456 M.