No matter how cynical the overall market is Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) performance over the last week is recorded 3.14%

A new trading day began on Monday, with Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM) stock price up 0.94% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $110.4. XOM’s price has ranged from $97.80 to $126.34 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 18.47% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -14.98%. With a float of $4.31 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.31 billion.

In an organization with 61000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 22.45%, operating margin of 8.74%, and the pretax margin is 14.15%.

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated Industry. The insider ownership of Exxon Mobil Corp is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 66.39%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17 ’25, was worth 237,300. In this transaction VP – Corp Strategic Planning of this company sold 2,100 shares at a rate of $113.00, taking the stock ownership to the 15,987 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 04 ’25, when Company’s VP – Corp Strategic Planning sold 2,100 for $110.00, making the entire transaction worth $231,000. This insider now owns 18,087 shares in total.

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.98% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.22% during the next five years compared to 18.47% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Exxon Mobil Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.56, a number that is poised to hit 1.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 12.9 million. That was inferior than the volume of 16.84 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.96%.

During the past 100 days, Exxon Mobil Corp’s (XOM) raw stochastic average was set at 61.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 48.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.68 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.35 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $108.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $111.27. However, in the short run, Exxon Mobil Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $112.09. Second resistance stands at $112.73. The third major resistance level sits at $113.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $110.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $110.19. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $109.55.

Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 480.27 billion, the company has a total of 4,309,639K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 349,585 M while annual income is 33,680 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 83,130 M while its latest quarter income was 7,713 M.