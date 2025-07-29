No matter how cynical the overall market is, Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) performance over the last week is recorded -3.10%

On Monday, Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) was -2.45% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $44.89. A 52-week range for FCX has been $27.55 – $52.23.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 25.69%. With a float of $1.43 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.44 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 28500 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 27.98%, operating margin of 55.28%, and the pretax margin is 55.04%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Freeport-McMoRan Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Freeport-McMoRan Inc is 0.58%, while institutional ownership is 86.42%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02 ’25, was worth 343,520. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 8,584 shares at a rate of $40.02, taking the stock ownership to the 48,333 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 02 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 8,584 for $40.02, making the entire transaction worth $343,519.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.69% per share during the next fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.21. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 37.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 15.86 million, its volume of 18.81 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.10%.

During the past 100 days, Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s (FCX) raw stochastic average was set at 75.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.25 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.35 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $42.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.60. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $45.01 in the near term. At $46.23, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $47.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $42.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $40.99. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $39.77.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) Key Stats

There are 1,437,073K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 62.89 billion. As of now, sales total 25,455 M while income totals 1,889 M. Its latest quarter income was 5,728 M while its last quarter net income were 352,000 K.