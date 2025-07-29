No matter how cynical the overall market is, Halliburton Co (HAL) performance over the last week is recorded 7.84%

Halliburton Co (NYSE: HAL) kicked off on Monday, up 1.74% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $22.45. Over the past 52 weeks, HAL has traded in a range of $18.72-$34.97.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -28.02%. With a float of $855.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $859.72 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 48000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 9.43%, operating margin of 13.32%, and the pretax margin is 10.99%.

Halliburton Co (HAL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of Halliburton Co is 0.45%, while institutional ownership is 85.74%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 29 ’25, was worth 169,162. In this transaction Director of this company bought 8,550 shares at a rate of $19.79, taking the stock ownership to the 18,769 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14 ’25, when Company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 51,179 for $25.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,279,475. This insider now owns 127,101 shares in total.

Halliburton Co (HAL) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -28.02% per share during the next fiscal year.

Halliburton Co (NYSE: HAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Halliburton Co’s (HAL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.47. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Halliburton Co (HAL)

Looking closely at Halliburton Co (NYSE: HAL), its last 5-days average volume was 17.92 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 13.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.35%.

During the past 100 days, Halliburton Co’s (HAL) raw stochastic average was set at 54.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.75 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.78 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.05. However, in the short run, Halliburton Co’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.06. Second resistance stands at $23.29. The third major resistance level sits at $23.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.30. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $22.07.

Halliburton Co (NYSE: HAL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 19.47 billion has total of 859,715K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 22,944 M in contrast with the sum of 2,501 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,417 M and last quarter income was 204,000 K.