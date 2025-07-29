No matter how cynical the overall market is, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) performance over the last week is recorded 1.06%

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) on Monday, soared 0.72% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $20.73. Within the past 52 weeks, HPE’s price has moved between $11.97 and $24.66.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 19.99%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -7.00%. With a float of $1.31 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.31 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 61000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 23.18%, operating margin of 5.79%, and the pretax margin is 5.41%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Communication Equipment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is 0.48%, while institutional ownership is 90.61%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 02 ’25, was worth 796,100. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 30 ’25, when Company’s EVP, GM, Intelligent Edge sold 30,000 for $20.54, making the entire transaction worth $616,173. This insider now owns 42,427 shares in total.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.26% during the next five years compared to 19.99% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) Trading Performance Indicators

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.95 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.87. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 256.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.97, a number that is poised to hit 0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 19.25 million, its volume of 14.45 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.10%.

During the past 100 days, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co’s (HPE) raw stochastic average was set at 91.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 49.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.44 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.56 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.39. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $20.98 in the near term. At $21.08, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $21.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.57. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $20.47.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 27.40 billion based on 1,312,216K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 30,127 M and income totals 2,579 M. The company made 7,627 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,050 M in sales during its previous quarter.