No matter how cynical the overall market is, Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) performance over the last week is recorded 0.00%

A new trading day began on Monday, with Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLU) stock price down -0.46% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $4.38. JBLU’s price has ranged from $3.34 to $8.31 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -155.52%. With a float of $283.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $354.00 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is 18.64%, operating margin of -1.47%, and the pretax margin is -4.35%.

Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Airlines Industry. The insider ownership of Jetblue Airways Corp is 19.96%, while institutional ownership is 78.98%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 18 ’25, was worth 112,500. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $7.50, taking the stock ownership to the 41,833 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 18 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 15,000 for $7.50, making the entire transaction worth $112,500.

Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -155.52% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLU) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Jetblue Airways Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.97. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Jetblue Airways Corp, JBLU], we can find that recorded value of 16.74 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 24.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.77%.

During the past 100 days, Jetblue Airways Corp’s (JBLU) raw stochastic average was set at 31.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.19 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.28 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.78. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.41. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.46. The third major resistance level sits at $4.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.26. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.21.

Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLU) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.54 billion, the company has a total of 354,340K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 9,279 M while annual income is -795,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,140 M while its latest quarter income was -208,000 K.