No matter how cynical the overall market is, Kenvue Inc (KVUE) performance over the last week is recorded 1.04%

On Monday, Kenvue Inc (NYSE: KVUE) was -2.10% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $22.84. A 52-week range for KVUE has been $18.10 – $25.17.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -6.66% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -1.01%. With a float of $1.92 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.92 billion.

The firm has a total of 22000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 58.01%, operating margin of 15.76%, and the pretax margin is 9.45%.

Kenvue Inc (KVUE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Kenvue Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Kenvue Inc is 0.07%, while institutional ownership is 100.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16 ’25, was worth 2,415,700. Before that another transaction happened on May 12 ’25, when Company’s Former Officer proposed sale 50,000 for $24.26, making the entire transaction worth $1,213,000.

Kenvue Inc (KVUE) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.01% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.21% during the next five years compared to -6.66% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Kenvue Inc (NYSE: KVUE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Kenvue Inc (KVUE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kenvue Inc (KVUE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Kenvue Inc, KVUE], we can find that recorded value of 11.54 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 17.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.47%.

During the past 100 days, Kenvue Inc’s (KVUE) raw stochastic average was set at 40.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.57 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.57 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.45. Now, the first resistance to watch is $22.62. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $22.87. The third major resistance level sits at $23.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.09. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $21.84.

Kenvue Inc (NYSE: KVUE) Key Stats

There are 1,918,691K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 42.93 billion. As of now, sales total 15,455 M while income totals 1,030 M. Its latest quarter income was 3,741 M while its last quarter net income were 322,000 K.