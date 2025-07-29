No matter how cynical the overall market is Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (KC) performance over the last week is recorded -3.11%

On Monday, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: KC) opened lower -3.48% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $15.8. Price fluctuations for KC have ranged from $2.02 to $22.26 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has dropped its sales by -8.02% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -483.27% at the time writing. With a float of $271.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $271.75 million.

In an organization with 12335 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 17.12%, operating margin of -21.29%, and the pretax margin is -23.92%.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (KC) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR is 0.00%, while institutional ownership is 7.73%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 21 ’25, was worth 3,153,981. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 21 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 35,000 for $18.43, making the entire transaction worth $645,050.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (KC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -483.27% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.22% during the next five years compared to -8.02% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: KC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (KC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.73. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.09, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (KC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.26 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.11 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.45%.

During the past 100 days, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR’s (KC) raw stochastic average was set at 51.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.56 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.68 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.54. However, in the short run, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.45. Second resistance stands at $15.64. The third major resistance level sits at $15.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.66. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.47.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: KC) Key Stats

There are currently 279,586K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.14 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,067 M according to its annual income of -269,430 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 271,470 K and its income totaled -43,260 K.