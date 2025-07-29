No matter how cynical the overall market is Krispy Kreme Inc (DNUT) performance over the last week is recorded 26.07%

Krispy Kreme Inc (NASDAQ: DNUT) kicked off on Monday, down -7.01% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $4.42. Over the past 52 weeks, DNUT has traded in a range of $2.50-$12.68.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -181.17%. With a float of $86.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $170.30 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 21000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 59.95%, operating margin of -2.45%, and the pretax margin is -0.87%.

Krispy Kreme Inc (DNUT) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Grocery Stores Industry. The insider ownership of Krispy Kreme Inc is 49.63%, while institutional ownership is 55.72%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 23 ’25, was worth 3,000,002. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 694,445 shares at a rate of $4.32, taking the stock ownership to the 74,190,990 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17 ’25, when Company’s Former Officer proposed sale 40,994 for $5.36, making the entire transaction worth $219,832.

Krispy Kreme Inc (DNUT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -181.17% per share during the next fiscal year.

Krispy Kreme Inc (NASDAQ: DNUT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Krispy Kreme Inc’s (DNUT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.28. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Krispy Kreme Inc (DNUT)

Krispy Kreme Inc (NASDAQ: DNUT) saw its 5-day average volume 51.3 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 5.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.69%.

During the past 100 days, Krispy Kreme Inc’s (DNUT) raw stochastic average was set at 42.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.38 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.26 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.90. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.36 in the near term. At $4.61, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.75. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.50.

Krispy Kreme Inc (NASDAQ: DNUT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 701.99 million has total of 170,658K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,665 M in contrast with the sum of 3,100 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 375,180 K and last quarter income was -33,280 K.