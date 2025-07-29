No matter how cynical the overall market is, MARA Holdings Inc (MARA) performance over the last week is recorded -8.87%

MARA Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) kicked off on Monday, down -0.52% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $17.25. Over the past 52 weeks, MARA has traded in a range of $9.81-$30.28.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -226.58%. With a float of $344.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $346.28 million.

The firm has a total of 152 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 1.99%, operating margin of -85.76%, and the pretax margin is -58.34%.

MARA Holdings Inc (MARA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of MARA Holdings Inc is 2.18%, while institutional ownership is 58.83%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 16 ’25, was worth 536,898. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 27,505 shares at a rate of $19.52, taking the stock ownership to the 3,946,504 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 15 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 34,732 for $19.05, making the entire transaction worth $661,645. This insider now owns 324,572 shares in total.

MARA Holdings Inc (MARA) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -226.58% per share during the next fiscal year.

MARA Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at MARA Holdings Inc’s (MARA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.79. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MARA Holdings Inc (MARA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [MARA Holdings Inc, MARA], we can find that recorded value of 62.89 million was better than the volume posted last year of 42.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.20%.

During the past 100 days, MARA Holdings Inc’s (MARA) raw stochastic average was set at 62.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.17 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.01 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.03. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.56. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.95. The third major resistance level sits at $18.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.55. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $16.16.

MARA Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.04 billion has total of 351,928K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 656,380 K in contrast with the sum of 541,250 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 213,880 K and last quarter income was -533,200 K.