No matter how cynical the overall market is, Oracle Corp (ORCL) performance over the last week is recorded 1.71%

Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL) kicked off on Monday, up 1.06% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $245.12. Over the past 52 weeks, ORCL has traded in a range of $118.86-$251.60.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 7.13%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 12.52%. With a float of $1.64 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.81 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 162000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 70.51%, operating margin of 30.8%, and the pretax margin is 24.67%.

Oracle Corp (ORCL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Oracle Corp is 41.52%, while institutional ownership is 44.55%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 16 ’25, was worth 770,656. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,303 shares at a rate of $233.32, taking the stock ownership to the 31,447 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 16 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 3,303 for $233.32, making the entire transaction worth $770,656.

Oracle Corp (ORCL) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.52% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.04% during the next five years compared to 7.13% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Oracle Corp’s (ORCL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.74. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.34, a number that is poised to hit 1.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Looking closely at Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL), its last 5-days average volume was 8.16 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 12.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.27%.

During the past 100 days, Oracle Corp’s (ORCL) raw stochastic average was set at 97.07%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 5.47 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 5.32 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $203.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $174.10. However, in the short run, Oracle Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $249.19. Second resistance stands at $250.66. The third major resistance level sits at $253.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $244.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $241.94. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $240.47.

Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 695.78 billion has total of 2,808,833K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 57,399 M in contrast with the sum of 12,443 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 15,903 M and last quarter income was 3,427 M.