No matter how cynical the overall market is, Palladyne AI Corp (PDYN) performance over the last week is recorded -9.07%

A new trading day began on Monday, with Palladyne AI Corp (NASDAQ: PDYN) stock price down -4.66% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $10.3. PDYN’s price has ranged from $1.38 to $14.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.09% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 175.64%. With a float of $22.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.71 million.

The firm has a total of 71 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 67.71%, operating margin of -439.12%, and the pretax margin is -703.95%.

Palladyne AI Corp (PDYN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Palladyne AI Corp is 36.67%, while institutional ownership is 13.24%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20 ’25, was worth 49,047. In this transaction Chief Commercial Officer of this company sold 6,772 shares at a rate of $7.24, taking the stock ownership to the 318,307 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20 ’25, when Company’s CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER sold 3,422 for $7.24, making the entire transaction worth $24,784. This insider now owns 192,655 shares in total.

Palladyne AI Corp (PDYN) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 175.64% per share during the next fiscal year.

Palladyne AI Corp (NASDAQ: PDYN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Palladyne AI Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 16.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 57.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.87, a number that is poised to hit 0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Palladyne AI Corp (PDYN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Palladyne AI Corp, PDYN], we can find that recorded value of 2.32 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.32%.

During the past 100 days, Palladyne AI Corp’s (PDYN) raw stochastic average was set at 61.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.04 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.75 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.61. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.46. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.11. The third major resistance level sits at $11.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.99. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.34.

Palladyne AI Corp (NASDAQ: PDYN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 350.71 million, the company has a total of 35,220K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,790 K while annual income is -72,620 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,710 K while its latest quarter income was 22,760 K.