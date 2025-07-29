No matter how cynical the overall market is PG&E Corp (PCG) performance over the last week is recorded 4.48%

PG&E Corp (NYSE: PCG) on Monday, plunged -0.71% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $14.08. Within the past 52 weeks, PCG’s price has moved between $12.97 and $21.72.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 10.24%. With a float of $2.19 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.20 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 28410 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 37.59%, operating margin of 17.94%, and the pretax margin is 9.01%.

PG&E Corp (PCG) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Utilities – Regulated Electric industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of PG&E Corp is 0.54%, while institutional ownership is 95.53%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 29 ’25, was worth 562,579. In this transaction EVP/Corp. Affairs & CSO of this company sold 32,519 shares at a rate of $17.30, taking the stock ownership to the 151,116 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 29 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 32,519 for $17.30, making the entire transaction worth $562,497.

PG&E Corp (PCG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.24% per share during the next fiscal year.

PG&E Corp (NYSE: PCG) Trading Performance Indicators

PG&E Corp (PCG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PG&E Corp (PCG)

PG&E Corp (NYSE: PCG) saw its 5-day average volume 23.49 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 23.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.44%.

During the past 100 days, PG&E Corp’s (PCG) raw stochastic average was set at 20.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.28 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.40 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.33. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.09 in the near term. At $14.20, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.75. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.64.

PG&E Corp (NYSE: PCG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 30.72 billion based on 2,675,429K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 24,419 M and income totals 2,512 M. The company made 5,983 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 634,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.