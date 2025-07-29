No matter how cynical the overall market is Planet Labs PBC (PL) performance over the last week is recorded -9.53%

On Monday, Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) was -4.36% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $6.65. A 52-week range for PL has been $1.76 – $7.72.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 31.85% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 31.72%. With a float of $209.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $282.25 million.

In an organization with 970 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 58.29%, operating margin of -41.7%, and the pretax margin is -41.4%.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Planet Labs PBC stocks. The insider ownership of Planet Labs PBC is 31.08%, while institutional ownership is 33.94%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 11 ’25, was worth 19,875,240. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 3,800 for $0.64, making the entire transaction worth $2,443.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.72% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 36.06% during the next five years compared to 31.85% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Planet Labs PBC (PL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.09. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Planet Labs PBC (PL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.22 million. That was inferior than the volume of 6.91 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.24%.

During the past 100 days, Planet Labs PBC’s (PL) raw stochastic average was set at 72.43%, which indicates a significant increase from 27.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.38 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.32 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.24. However, in the short run, Planet Labs PBC’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.59. Second resistance stands at $6.83. The third major resistance level sits at $6.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.09. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.85.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Key Stats

There are 303,431K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.93 billion. As of now, sales total 244,350 K while income totals -123,200 K. Its latest quarter income was 66,270 K while its last quarter net income were -12,630 K.