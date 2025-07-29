No matter how cynical the overall market is, Regions Financial Corp (RF) performance over the last week is recorded 0.96%

A new trading day began on Monday, with Regions Financial Corp (NYSE: RF) stock price down -0.45% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $26.42. RF’s price has ranged from $17.74 to $27.96 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 5.13%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 9.18%. With a float of $895.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $898.93 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 19644 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 40.69%, operating margin of 15.26%, and the pretax margin is 31.27%.

Regions Financial Corp (RF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Regions Financial Corp is 0.35%, while institutional ownership is 82.39%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 08 ’25, was worth 174,885. In this transaction SEVP of this company sold 8,185 shares at a rate of $21.37, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 11 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 2,300 for $21.18, making the entire transaction worth $48,702. This insider now owns 17,486 shares in total.

Regions Financial Corp (RF) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.18% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.47% during the next five years compared to 5.13% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE: RF) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Regions Financial Corp’s current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Regions Financial Corp (RF)

Looking closely at Regions Financial Corp (NYSE: RF), its last 5-days average volume was 21.31 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 9.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.28%.

During the past 100 days, Regions Financial Corp’s (RF) raw stochastic average was set at 95.96%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.48 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.57 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.28. However, in the short run, Regions Financial Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $26.48. Second resistance stands at $26.66. The third major resistance level sits at $26.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.99. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $25.81.

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE: RF) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 23.64 billion, the company has a total of 898,930K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 9,373 M while annual income is 1,893 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,430 M while its latest quarter income was 563,000 K.