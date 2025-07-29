No matter how cynical the overall market is Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT) performance over the last week is recorded 3.50%

Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) on Monday, plunged -0.21% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $14.54. Within the past 52 weeks, RIOT’s price has moved between $6.19 and $15.87.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -448.19%. With a float of $330.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $350.18 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 783 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 31.78%, operating margin of -61.96%, and the pretax margin is -86.66%.

Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Capital Markets industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Riot Platforms Inc is 7.49%, while institutional ownership is 57.71%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 21 ’25, was worth 1,512,000. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $15.12, taking the stock ownership to the 919,911 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 21 ’25, when Company’s CEO proposed sale 100,000 for $13.86, making the entire transaction worth $1,386,000.

Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -448.19% per share during the next fiscal year.

Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) Trading Performance Indicators

Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.23 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT)

The latest stats from [Riot Platforms Inc, RIOT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 54.32 million was superior to 33.76 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.76%.

During the past 100 days, Riot Platforms Inc’s (RIOT) raw stochastic average was set at 90.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 78.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.86 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.62 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.28. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.77. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.03. The third major resistance level sits at $15.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.75. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.49.

Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.18 billion based on 357,264K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 376,660 K and income totals 109,400 K. The company made 161,390 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -296,370 K in sales during its previous quarter.