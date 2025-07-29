No matter how cynical the overall market is Sonos Inc (SONO) performance over the last week is recorded 7.92%

A new trading day began on Monday, with Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO) stock price up 1.69% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $11.25. SONO’s price has ranged from $7.62 to $15.89 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -46.49% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -204.84%. With a float of $117.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $123.76 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1708 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 44.4%, operating margin of -4.78%, and the pretax margin is -4.44%.

Sonos Inc (SONO) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Consumer Electronics Industry. The insider ownership of Sonos Inc is 2.39%, while institutional ownership is 92.38%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 20 ’25, was worth 2,360,960. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 238,000 shares at a rate of $9.92, taking the stock ownership to the 13,007,676 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 24 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 111,898 for $10.34, making the entire transaction worth $1,157,025. This insider now owns 13,193,104 shares in total.

Sonos Inc (SONO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -204.84% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sonos Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.09. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.94. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sonos Inc (SONO)

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO) saw its 5-day average volume 2.34 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.31%.

During the past 100 days, Sonos Inc’s (SONO) raw stochastic average was set at 67.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.35 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.41 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.00. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.56 in the near term. At $11.68, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.07. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.95.

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.37 billion, the company has a total of 120,087K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,518 M while annual income is -38,150 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 259,760 K while its latest quarter income was -70,140 K.