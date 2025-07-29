No matter how cynical the overall market is, Tillys Inc (TLYS) performance over the last week is recorded 40.71%

Tillys Inc (NYSE: TLYS) on Monday, soared 10.06% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.79. Within the past 52 weeks, TLYS’s price has moved between $0.57 and $6.12.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 3.90%. With a float of $22.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $22.85 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5619 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 26.13%, operating margin of -9.2%, and the pretax margin is -8.67%.

Tillys Inc (TLYS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Apparel Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Tillys Inc is 26.80%, while institutional ownership is 77.69%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 26 ’25, was worth 129,840. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $1.30, taking the stock ownership to the 3,067,422 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 27 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 72,643 for $1.40, making the entire transaction worth $101,584. This insider now owns 3,140,065 shares in total.

Tillys Inc (TLYS) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tillys Inc (NYSE: TLYS) Trading Performance Indicators

Tillys Inc (TLYS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.44 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tillys Inc (TLYS)

Looking closely at Tillys Inc (NYSE: TLYS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.68 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.40%.

During the past 100 days, Tillys Inc’s (TLYS) raw stochastic average was set at 36.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1809 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.2184 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3067, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.8678. However, in the short run, Tillys Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.2567. Second resistance stands at $2.5433. The third major resistance level sits at $2.7767. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7367, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5033. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.2167.

Tillys Inc (NYSE: TLYS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 59.40 million based on 30,152K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 569,450 K and income totals -46,230 K. The company made 107,610 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -22,150 K in sales during its previous quarter.