No matter how cynical the overall market is TruGolf Holdings Inc (TRUG) performance over the last week is recorded -23.78%

On Monday, TruGolf Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TRUG) was 5.45% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $5.78. A 52-week range for TRUG has been $5.00 – $73.50.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 80.51%. With a float of $0.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $0.58 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 72 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 67.34%, operating margin of -10.76%, and the pretax margin is -45.71%.

TruGolf Holdings Inc (TRUG) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward TruGolf Holdings Inc stocks. The insider ownership of TruGolf Holdings Inc is 42.96%, while institutional ownership is 0.79%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 14 ’25, was worth 12,583. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,500 shares at a rate of $5.03, taking the stock ownership to the 500 shares.

TruGolf Holdings Inc (TRUG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 80.51% per share during the next fiscal year.

TruGolf Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TRUG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what TruGolf Holdings Inc (TRUG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.79. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -21.09, a number that is poised to hit -3.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TruGolf Holdings Inc (TRUG)

The latest stats from [TruGolf Holdings Inc, TRUG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.55 million was superior to 0.13 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.84%.

During the past 100 days, TruGolf Holdings Inc’s (TRUG) raw stochastic average was set at 6.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.80 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.65 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.10. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.92. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.76. The third major resistance level sits at $8.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.98. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.14.

TruGolf Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TRUG) Key Stats

There are 828K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.16 million. As of now, sales total 21,860 K while income totals -8,800 K. Its latest quarter income was 5,390 K while its last quarter net income were -2,670 K.