No matter how cynical the overall market is, Unity Software Inc (U) performance over the last week is recorded -6.77%

Unity Software Inc (NYSE: U) kicked off on Monday, up 2.20% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $32.77. Over the past 52 weeks, U has traded in a range of $13.90-$38.96.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -22.36% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -29.50%. With a float of $317.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $415.41 million.

The firm has a total of 4987 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 74.82%, operating margin of -26.39%, and the pretax margin is -24.53%.

Unity Software Inc (U) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Unity Software Inc is 23.72%, while institutional ownership is 62.73%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 17 ’25, was worth 1,883,500. In this transaction Director of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $37.67, taking the stock ownership to the 2,248,146 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 16 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 50,000 for $32.97, making the entire transaction worth $1,648,500. This insider now owns 2,298,146 shares in total.

Unity Software Inc (U) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.31% during the next five years compared to -22.36% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Unity Software Inc (NYSE: U) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Unity Software Inc’s (U) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.73. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 45.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Unity Software Inc (U)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Unity Software Inc, U], we can find that recorded value of 11.14 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 12.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.42%.

During the past 100 days, Unity Software Inc’s (U) raw stochastic average was set at 76.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 47.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.74 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.37 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.12. Now, the first resistance to watch is $34.10. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $34.71. The third major resistance level sits at $35.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.87. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $31.26.

Unity Software Inc (NYSE: U) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 13.92 billion has total of 415,695K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,813 M in contrast with the sum of -664,110 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 435,000 K and last quarter income was -77,640 K.