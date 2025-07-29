No matter how cynical the overall market is Upland Software Inc (UPLD) performance over the last week is recorded 34.55%

A new trading day began on Monday, with Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ: UPLD) stock price up 33.16% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $1.93. UPLD’s price has ranged from $1.69 to $5.64 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has dropped its sales by -16.74% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -41.26%. With a float of $20.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.48 million.

In an organization with 998 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 66.35%, operating margin of -4.4%, and the pretax margin is -15.27%.

Upland Software Inc (UPLD) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Upland Software Inc is 29.05%, while institutional ownership is 52.36%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17 ’25, was worth 63,862. In this transaction Director of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $3.19, taking the stock ownership to the 394,008 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 20,000 for $3.19, making the entire transaction worth $63,862.

Upland Software Inc (UPLD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.26% per share during the next fiscal year.

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ: UPLD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Upland Software Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.76. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.73, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Upland Software Inc (UPLD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.5 million. That was better than the volume of 0.17 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.64%.

During the past 100 days, Upland Software Inc’s (UPLD) raw stochastic average was set at 45.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1400 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.1900 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.0000, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.9900. However, in the short run, Upland Software Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.9900. Second resistance stands at $3.4000. The third major resistance level sits at $3.9200. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.0600, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5400. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1300.

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ: UPLD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 73.20 million, the company has a total of 28,484K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 274,790 K while annual income is -112,730 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 63,660 K while its latest quarter income was -25,850 K.