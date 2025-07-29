No matter how cynical the overall market is, Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX) performance over the last week is recorded 3.05%

On Monday, Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: VTYX) opened lower -4.40% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $3.18. Price fluctuations for VTYX have ranged from $0.78 to $3.39 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -87.13% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 4.21% at the time writing. With a float of $63.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.16 million.

The firm has a total of 82 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ventyx Biosciences Inc is 11.38%, while institutional ownership is 68.58%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 02 ’25, was worth 2,019. In this transaction CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER of this company sold 1,887 shares at a rate of $1.07, taking the stock ownership to the 467,226 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 27 ’24, when Company’s CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER sold 21,119 for $2.36, making the entire transaction worth $49,841. This insider now owns 464,582 shares in total.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.21% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.15% during the next five years compared to -87.13% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: VTYX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 19.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.75, a number that is poised to hit -0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ventyx Biosciences Inc, VTYX], we can find that recorded value of 0.82 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.07%.

During the past 100 days, Ventyx Biosciences Inc’s (VTYX) raw stochastic average was set at 87.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.24 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.15 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.95. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.23. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.41. The third major resistance level sits at $3.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.59. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.41.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: VTYX) Key Stats

There are currently 71,161K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 216.33 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -135,120 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -27,440 K.