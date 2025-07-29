No matter how cynical the overall market is, Vericel Corp (VCEL) performance over the last week is recorded 16.89%

Vericel Corp (NASDAQ: VCEL) on Monday, soared 3.32% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $40.12. Within the past 52 weeks, VCEL’s price has moved between $34.87 and $63.00.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 22.51%. With a float of $49.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.25 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 357 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 72.54%, operating margin of -1.18%, and the pretax margin is 1.31%.

Vericel Corp (VCEL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Vericel Corp is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 108.34%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02 ’25, was worth 400,900. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $40.09, taking the stock ownership to the 66,237 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 02 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 10,000 for $41.13, making the entire transaction worth $411,300.

Vericel Corp (VCEL) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.51% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vericel Corp (NASDAQ: VCEL) Trading Performance Indicators

Vericel Corp (VCEL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.58 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.04, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vericel Corp (VCEL)

Looking closely at Vericel Corp (NASDAQ: VCEL), its last 5-days average volume was 0.52 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.10%.

During the past 100 days, Vericel Corp’s (VCEL) raw stochastic average was set at 38.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.76 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.91 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $47.94. However, in the short run, Vericel Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $41.92. Second resistance stands at $42.39. The third major resistance level sits at $43.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.65. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $39.18.

Vericel Corp (NASDAQ: VCEL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.09 billion based on 50,343K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 237,220 K and income totals 10,360 K. The company made 52,600 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -11,250 K in sales during its previous quarter.