No matter how cynical the overall market is Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) performance over the last week is recorded -0.31%

On Monday, Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) opened lower -1.67% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $43.08. Price fluctuations for VZ have ranged from $37.58 to $47.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company slipped by -2.29% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 2.35% at the time writing. With a float of $4.21 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.22 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 99600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 59.35%, operating margin of 21.53%, and the pretax margin is 17.48%.

Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Verizon Communications Inc is 0.05%, while institutional ownership is 67.24%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 08 ’25, was worth 438,101. In this transaction EVP and Group CEO-VZ Business of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $43.81, taking the stock ownership to the 8 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 07 ’25, when Company’s EVP and Group CEO-VZ Business sold 9,000 for $44.10, making the entire transaction worth $396,900. This insider now owns 10,008 shares in total.

Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.35% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.25% during the next five years compared to -2.29% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Verizon Communications Inc (VZ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.55. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.30, a number that is poised to hit 1.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) saw its 5-day average volume 20.42 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 22.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.79%.

During the past 100 days, Verizon Communications Inc’s (VZ) raw stochastic average was set at 25.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.63 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.82 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $42.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.33. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $42.84 in the near term. At $43.32, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $43.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $42.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.75. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $41.27.

Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) Key Stats

There are currently 4,216,255K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 178.60 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 134,788 M according to its annual income of 17,506 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 33,485 M and its income totaled 4,879 M.