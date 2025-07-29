Northern Oil and Gas Inc (NOG) with a beta value of 1.56 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On Monday, Northern Oil and Gas Inc (NYSE: NOG) was 4.32% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $28.48. A 52-week range for NOG has been $19.88 – $44.31.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -16.55%. With a float of $95.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $98.70 million.

The firm has a total of 49 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 38.76%, operating margin of 46.09%, and the pretax margin is 38.57%.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc (NOG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Northern Oil and Gas Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Northern Oil and Gas Inc is 2.93%, while institutional ownership is 115.62%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02 ’25, was worth 163,320. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 02 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 17,160 for $27.00, making the entire transaction worth $463,320.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc (NOG) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.55% per share during the next fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc (NYSE: NOG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Northern Oil and Gas Inc (NOG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.92. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.97 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Northern Oil and Gas Inc (NOG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Northern Oil and Gas Inc, NOG], we can find that recorded value of 1.55 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.33%.

During the past 100 days, Northern Oil and Gas Inc’s (NOG) raw stochastic average was set at 77.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 69.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.99 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.15 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.95. Now, the first resistance to watch is $30.12. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $30.53. The third major resistance level sits at $31.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.32. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $27.91.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc (NYSE: NOG) Key Stats

There are 98,704K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.93 billion. As of now, sales total 2,226 M while income totals 520,310 K. Its latest quarter income was 602,100 K while its last quarter net income were 138,980 K.