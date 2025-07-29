Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) kicked off at the price of $23.88: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) on Monday, soared 0.25% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $23.82. Within the past 52 weeks, NCLH’s price has moved between $14.21 and $29.29.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was -16.28%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 11.58%. With a float of $444.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $446.81 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 41700 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 40.47%, operating margin of 15.38%, and the pretax margin is 7.57%.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Travel Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd is 0.41%, while institutional ownership is 79.62%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 08 ’24, was worth 1,046,699. In this transaction SVP & Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 38,344 shares at a rate of $27.30, taking the stock ownership to the 116,270 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 06 ’24, when Company’s EVP & CFO sold 15,000 for $27.86, making the entire transaction worth $417,918. This insider now owns 253,386 shares in total.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.58% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.96% during the next five years compared to -16.28% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) Trading Performance Indicators

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.16 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.64, a number that is poised to hit 0.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 14.02 million, its volume of 13.41 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.67%.

During the past 100 days, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd’s (NCLH) raw stochastic average was set at 94.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 79.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.63 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.77 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.53. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $24.26 in the near term. At $24.65, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $24.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.25. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $22.86.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 10.67 billion based on 446,807K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 9,480 M and income totals 910,260 K. The company made 2,128 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -40,300 K in sales during its previous quarter.