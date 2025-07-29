Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 6.28%

On Monday, Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE: NVO) opened lower -3.77% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $71.7. Price fluctuations for NVO have ranged from $57.00 to $139.74 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 21.74%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 28.87% at the time writing. With a float of $3.37 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.37 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 76302 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 84.33%, operating margin of 44.53%, and the pretax margin is 43.65%.

Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – General industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Novo Nordisk ADR is 0.00%, while institutional ownership is 9.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 30 ’25, was worth 1,972,859.

Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.87% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.78% during the next five years compared to 21.74% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE: NVO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.56. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.37, a number that is poised to hit 0.94 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO)

The latest stats from [Novo Nordisk ADR, NVO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 9.12 million was inferior to 9.18 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.46%.

During the past 100 days, Novo Nordisk ADR’s (NVO) raw stochastic average was set at 34.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.58 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.85 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $70.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $84.07. Now, the first resistance to watch is $70.70. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $72.40. The third major resistance level sits at $73.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $67.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $66.77. The third support level lies at $65.07 if the price breaches the second support level.

Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE: NVO) Key Stats

There are currently 4,465,000K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 232.26 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 42,108 M according to its annual income of 14,643 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 11,018 M and its income totaled 4,097 M.