NovoCure Ltd (NVCR) plunged -3.32 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

NovoCure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR) on Monday, plunged -3.32% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $12.04. Within the past 52 weeks, NVCR’s price has moved between $11.57 and $34.13.

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -83.87% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -1.22%. With a float of $99.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $111.80 million.

In an organization with 1488 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 76.38%, operating margin of -27.42%, and the pretax margin is -22.54%.

NovoCure Ltd (NVCR) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of NovoCure Ltd is 11.39%, while institutional ownership is 76.89%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 03 ’25, was worth 17,259. In this transaction Director of this company sold 999 shares at a rate of $17.28, taking the stock ownership to the 3,054 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 03 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 999 for $17.31, making the entire transaction worth $17,297. This insider now owns 81,229 shares in total.

NovoCure Ltd (NVCR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.22% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.18% during the next five years compared to -83.87% drop over the previous five years of trading.

NovoCure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR) Trading Performance Indicators

NovoCure Ltd (NVCR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.39 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.56, a number that is poised to hit -0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NovoCure Ltd (NVCR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.77 million. That was better than the volume of 1.12 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.53%.

During the past 100 days, NovoCure Ltd’s (NVCR) raw stochastic average was set at 0.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.89 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.91 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.17. However, in the short run, NovoCure Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.09. Second resistance stands at $12.54. The third major resistance level sits at $12.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.13. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.68.

NovoCure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.30 billion based on 111,486K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 605,220 K and income totals -168,630 K. The company made 154,990 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -34,320 K in sales during its previous quarter.