Now that Bloomin Brands Inc’s volume has hit 1.81 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BLMN) kicked off on Monday, down -3.68% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $10.05. Over the past 52 weeks, BLMN has traded in a range of $6.09-$21.45.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -31.52%. With a float of $83.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $84.99 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 81000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 13.69%, operating margin of 3.15%, and the pretax margin is 1.57%.

Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The insider ownership of Bloomin Brands Inc is 2.25%, while institutional ownership is 104.59%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 29 ’25, was worth 264,982. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 04 ’25, when Company’s EVP, Pres Outback Steakhouse sold 9,555 for $8.32, making the entire transaction worth $79,498. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -31.52% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BLMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Bloomin Brands Inc’s (BLMN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.31. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN)

The latest stats from [Bloomin Brands Inc, BLMN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.78 million was inferior to 2.56 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.98%.

During the past 100 days, Bloomin Brands Inc’s (BLMN) raw stochastic average was set at 77.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.47 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.51 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.78. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.01. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.33. The third major resistance level sits at $10.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.30. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.98.

Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BLMN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 823.39 million has total of 84,931K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,950 M in contrast with the sum of -128,020 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,050 M and last quarter income was 42,150 K.