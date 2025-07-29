Now that Canadian Solar Inc’s volume has hit 0.59 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ: CSIQ) kicked off on Monday, down -3.06% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $12.75. Over the past 52 weeks, CSIQ has traded in a range of $6.57-$19.55.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales slided by -28.41%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -113.43%. With a float of $45.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.17 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 17113 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 15.14%, operating margin of -2.29%, and the pretax margin is -3.8%.

Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Solar Industry. The insider ownership of Canadian Solar Inc is 32.29%, while institutional ownership is 47.92%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16 ’25, was worth 240,043. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 11 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 5,579 for $11.37, making the entire transaction worth $63,433.

Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -113.43% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 72.39% during the next five years compared to -28.41% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ: CSIQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Canadian Solar Inc’s (CSIQ) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.69. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20, a number that is poised to hit 1.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ)

The latest stats from [Canadian Solar Inc, CSIQ] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.95 million was inferior to 1.71 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.88%.

During the past 100 days, Canadian Solar Inc’s (CSIQ) raw stochastic average was set at 75.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.65 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.68 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.10. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.68. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.01. The third major resistance level sits at $13.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.01. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.68.

Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ: CSIQ) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 827.78 million has total of 66,972K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,993 M in contrast with the sum of 36,050 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,197 M and last quarter income was -33,970 K.