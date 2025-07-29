Now that Cisco Systems, Inc’s volume has hit 20.56 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Cisco Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) on Monday, plunged -1.12% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $68.69. Within the past 52 weeks, CSCO’s price has moved between $44.50 and $69.78.

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -0.54% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 1.57%. With a float of $3.95 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.96 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 90400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 65.24%, operating margin of 20.3%, and the pretax margin is 18.87%.

Cisco Systems, Inc (CSCO) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Communication Equipment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cisco Systems, Inc is 0.24%, while institutional ownership is 78.71%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 17 ’25, was worth 571,867. In this transaction EVP, Operations of this company sold 8,726 shares at a rate of $65.54, taking the stock ownership to the 174,669 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 17 ’25, when Company’s EVP and CFO sold 15,678 for $65.52, making the entire transaction worth $1,027,244. This insider now owns 309,543 shares in total.

Cisco Systems, Inc (CSCO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.57% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.19% during the next five years compared to -0.54% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Cisco Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Cisco Systems, Inc (CSCO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.83 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.84. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.98 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cisco Systems, Inc (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) saw its 5-day average volume 14.65 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 21.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.97%.

During the past 100 days, Cisco Systems, Inc’s (CSCO) raw stochastic average was set at 89.47%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.77 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.13 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $66.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $60.98. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $68.13 in the near term. At $68.34, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $68.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $67.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $67.16. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $66.95.

Cisco Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 268.96 billion based on 3,959,998K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 53,803 M and income totals 10,320 M. The company made 14,149 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 2,491 M in sales during its previous quarter.