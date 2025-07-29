Now that Citigroup Inc’s volume has hit 19.37 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on Monday, with Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) stock price down -0.54% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $96.07. C’s price has ranged from $53.51 to $96.90 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has dropped its sales by -5.82% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 26.46%. With a float of $1.86 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.87 billion.

In an organization with 229000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 43.11%, operating margin of 11.23%, and the pretax margin is 11.23%.

Citigroup Inc (C) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Citigroup Inc is 0.29%, while institutional ownership is 79.35%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 16 ’25, was worth 271,209. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $90.40, taking the stock ownership to the 2,140 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 16 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 3,000 for $90.40, making the entire transaction worth $271,209.

Citigroup Inc (C) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.46% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.18% during the next five years compared to -5.82% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Citigroup Inc’s current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.05. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.76, a number that is poised to hit 1.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Citigroup Inc (C)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 17.24 million. That was better than the volume of 15.98 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.90%.

During the past 100 days, Citigroup Inc’s (C) raw stochastic average was set at 96.73%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.84 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.86 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $82.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $73.89. However, in the short run, Citigroup Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $96.14. Second resistance stands at $96.74. The third major resistance level sits at $97.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $95.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $94.48. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $93.88.

Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 178.46 billion, the company has a total of 1,867,734K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 170,757 M while annual income is 12,684 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 42,352 M while its latest quarter income was 4,019 M.