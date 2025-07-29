Now that EON Resources Inc’s volume has hit 0.91 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On Monday, EON Resources Inc (AMEX: EONR) opened lower -4.37% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $0.33. Price fluctuations for EONR have ranged from $0.31 to $2.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 75.13% at the time writing. With a float of $21.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $32.94 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 12 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 81.09%, operating margin of -9.43%, and the pretax margin is -46.74%.

EON Resources Inc (EONR) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of EON Resources Inc is 35.94%, while institutional ownership is 1.07%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 30 ’25, was worth 41,957. In this transaction Director of this company bought 123,951 shares at a rate of $0.34, taking the stock ownership to the 1,629,121 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 27 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 15,000 for $0.35, making the entire transaction worth $5,217. This insider now owns 147,784 shares in total.

EON Resources Inc (EONR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.13% per share during the next fiscal year.

EON Resources Inc (AMEX: EONR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for EON Resources Inc (EONR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.17. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.89, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of EON Resources Inc (EONR)

The latest stats from [EON Resources Inc, EONR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.08 million was inferior to 4.66 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.75%.

During the past 100 days, EON Resources Inc’s (EONR) raw stochastic average was set at 2.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0238 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.0508 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4011, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6760. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3283. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3392. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3483. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3083, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2992. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2883.

EON Resources Inc (AMEX: EONR) Key Stats

There are currently 19,769K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.46 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 19,420 K according to its annual income of -9,080 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,560 K and its income totaled -1,750 K.