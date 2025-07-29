Now that Fate Therapeutics Inc’s volume has hit 2.04 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On Monday, Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) was 4.84% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $1.24. A 52-week range for FATE has been $0.66 – $5.92.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -2.63% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 18.24%. With a float of $107.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.60 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 181 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -159.5%, operating margin of -1503.47%, and the pretax margin is -1318.93%.

Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Fate Therapeutics Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Fate Therapeutics Inc is 6.58%, while institutional ownership is 84.19%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06 ’25, was worth 104,881. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 10 ’25, when Company’s insider sold 5,980 for $1.55, making the entire transaction worth $9,269. This insider now owns 270,203 shares in total.

Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.24% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.93% during the next five years compared to -2.63% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.81. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE)

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) saw its 5-day average volume 2.01 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.78%.

During the past 100 days, Fate Therapeutics Inc’s (FATE) raw stochastic average was set at 55.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0655 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.1131 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2247, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5651. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.3497 in the near term. At $1.3993, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4492. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2502, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2003. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1507.

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) Key Stats

There are 114,604K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 149.02 million. As of now, sales total 13,630 K while income totals -186,260 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,630 K while its last quarter net income were -37,620 K.