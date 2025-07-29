Now that Heritage Distilling Holding Co. Inc’s volume has hit 38.11 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On Monday, Heritage Distilling Holding Co. Inc (NASDAQ: CASK) opened higher 10.20% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $0.44. Price fluctuations for CASK have ranged from $0.27 to $4.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 98.00% at the time writing. With a float of $10.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.05 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 62 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 25.54%, operating margin of -194.43%, and the pretax margin is -35.52%.

Heritage Distilling Holding Co. Inc (CASK) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Beverages – Wineries & Distilleries industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Heritage Distilling Holding Co. Inc is 22.30%, while institutional ownership is 6.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 14 ’25, was worth 58,425. In this transaction Director of this company bought 47,500 shares at a rate of $1.23, taking the stock ownership to the 52,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 13 ’25, when Company’s SVP of Retail Operations bought 8,500 for $1.17, making the entire transaction worth $9,933. This insider now owns 8,505 shares in total.

Heritage Distilling Holding Co. Inc (CASK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Heritage Distilling Holding Co. Inc (NASDAQ: CASK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Heritage Distilling Holding Co. Inc (CASK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.92

Technical Analysis of Heritage Distilling Holding Co. Inc (CASK)

Heritage Distilling Holding Co. Inc (NASDAQ: CASK) saw its 5-day average volume 8.76 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.92%.

During the past 100 days, Heritage Distilling Holding Co. Inc’s (CASK) raw stochastic average was set at 35.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1345 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.0857 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.7546 in the near term. At $1.0243, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1665. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3427, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2005.

Heritage Distilling Holding Co. Inc (NASDAQ: CASK) Key Stats

There are currently 12,050K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.84 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,400 K according to its annual income of 710 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,090 K and its income totaled -3,030 K.