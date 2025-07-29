Now that Joby Aviation Inc’s volume has hit 36.74 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On Monday, Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY) was -5.19% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $18.1. A 52-week range for JOBY has been $4.66 – $18.55.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 5.69% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 23.26%. With a float of $448.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $789.29 million.

In an organization with 2029 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 53.15%, operating margin of -553280.18%, and the pretax margin is -536684.68%.

Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Joby Aviation Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Joby Aviation Inc is 43.42%, while institutional ownership is 32.59%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 14 ’25, was worth 6,190,012. In this transaction Director of this company sold 500,001 shares at a rate of $12.38, taking the stock ownership to the 57,328,059 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 15 ’25, when Company’s insider sold 20,823 for $13.67, making the entire transaction worth $284,650. This insider now owns 202,276 shares in total.

Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.26% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.95% during the next five years compared to 5.69% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 17.72. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 123520.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.83, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 36.86 million. That was better than the volume of 19.75 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.99%.

During the past 100 days, Joby Aviation Inc’s (JOBY) raw stochastic average was set at 89.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 80.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.25 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.55 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.82. However, in the short run, Joby Aviation Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.15. Second resistance stands at $19.15. The third major resistance level sits at $19.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.89. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.90.

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY) Key Stats

There are 791,798K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 13.59 billion. As of now, sales total 140 K while income totals -608,030 K. Its latest quarter income was 60 K while its last quarter net income were -246,280 K.