Now that Kinder Morgan Inc’s volume has hit 13.82 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on Monday, with Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI) stock price down -0.66% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $27.39. KMI’s price has ranged from $19.68 to $31.48 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 4.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 11.53%. With a float of $1.94 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.22 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 10933 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 49.08%, operating margin of 27.68%, and the pretax margin is 21.94%.

Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Kinder Morgan Inc is 12.74%, while institutional ownership is 67.16%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 04 ’25, was worth 508,676. In this transaction President of this company sold 18,000 shares at a rate of $28.26, taking the stock ownership to the 771,652 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 04 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 18,000 for $28.56, making the entire transaction worth $514,080.

Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.53% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.33% during the next five years compared to 4.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Kinder Morgan Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.53. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

The latest stats from [Kinder Morgan Inc, KMI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 16.74 million was superior to 14.4 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.82%.

During the past 100 days, Kinder Morgan Inc’s (KMI) raw stochastic average was set at 57.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 38.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.54 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.66 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.21. Now, the first resistance to watch is $27.52. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $27.84. The third major resistance level sits at $28.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.82. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $26.50.

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 60.46 billion, the company has a total of 2,222,069K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 15,100 M while annual income is 2,613 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,042 M while its latest quarter income was 715,000 K.