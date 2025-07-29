Now that Medicus Pharma Ltd’s volume has hit 0.72 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on Monday, with Medicus Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: MDCX) stock price down -16.72% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $2.93. MDCX’s price has ranged from $1.80 to $8.94 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 5.17%. With a float of $2.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.42 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 12 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

Medicus Pharma Ltd (MDCX) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – General Industry. The insider ownership of Medicus Pharma Ltd is 80.22%, while institutional ownership is 26.65%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20 ’25, was worth 578,940. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 75,000 shares at a rate of $7.72, taking the stock ownership to the 3,248,741 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20 ’25, when Company’s Major Shareholders proposed sale 118,000 for $195.49, making the entire transaction worth $23,067,500.

Medicus Pharma Ltd (MDCX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.17% per share during the next fiscal year.

Medicus Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: MDCX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Medicus Pharma Ltd’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Medicus Pharma Ltd (MDCX)

The latest stats from [Medicus Pharma Ltd, MDCX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.41 million was superior to 0.21 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.89%.

During the past 100 days, Medicus Pharma Ltd’s (MDCX) raw stochastic average was set at 2.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.23 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.53 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.40. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.79. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.15. The third major resistance level sits at $3.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.03. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.68.

Medicus Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: MDCX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 38.88 million, the company has a total of 13,573K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -11,160 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -5,100 K.