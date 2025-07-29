Now that NexGen Energy Ltd’s volume has hit 6.77 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On Monday, NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE: NXE) was -2.19% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $7.3. A 52-week range for NXE has been $3.91 – $8.96.

Annual sales at Energy sector company slipped by -25.34% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -49.08%. With a float of $519.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $569.19 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 133 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward NexGen Energy Ltd stocks. The insider ownership of NexGen Energy Ltd is 8.77%, while institutional ownership is 54.48%.

NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -49.08% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -20.60% during the next five years compared to -25.34% drop over the previous five years of trading.

NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE: NXE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.15, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE: NXE) saw its 5-day average volume 7.69 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 9.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.57%.

During the past 100 days, NexGen Energy Ltd’s (NXE) raw stochastic average was set at 91.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 71.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.28 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.26 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.42. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.30 in the near term. At $7.46, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.79. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.63.

NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE: NXE) Key Stats

There are 571,025K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.07 billion. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -56,600 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -35,470 K.